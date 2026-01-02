I thought I found my calling taking over my grandmother's business. Then I was pulled down by a health crisis

I had dreams of being a fashion designer at a young age but at 16, I took on part-time jobs that included waitressing because I understood then that money does not come easily, and that financial security truly meant stability and peace of mind.

Growing up, my father worked three jobs to support me and my four siblings, while my mother, a homemaker, took on small jobs such as babysitting my cousins to help with the family's finances.

They spent many years stretching every dollar to make ends meet, and as the oldest child, I had to pitch in from an early age.

While my parents were extremely frugal, making sacrifices to ensure our family had enough to get by, concerns over money were never far from our minds.

Later, I settled into a desk-bound role that provided a stabler source of income.

In 2007, when I was 26, my path shifted. During a family dinner at my grandmother's place, the elders were discussing Soon Soon Huat Curry Puff, the business my grandmother started in 1992.

I had spent many a weekend helping out as a child and then as a teenager – spooning curry filling into pastry dough, serving customers, taking stock and everything in between.

So that night, when my grandmother suggested closing the shop because of manpower shortages, I didn't hesitate to volunteer to take over the business.

Taking over the business was not part of my original plan, but it was a decision made from love for my family's legacy. It would be a waste for a business built over two generations to simply come to an end.

Hence, that same year, I resigned from my steady desk job and set out on a new path to keep my grandmother's recipe and my family's legacy alive.