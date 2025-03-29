Why I’m not a fan of 'buy now, pay later' services

At the risk of sounding like a tech-challenged grandmother, I confess that the rapid rise of "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) services in Singapore has been rather alarming to watch.

Data from several providers in Singapore offering this payment mode showed that consumers frequently used it for non-essential purchases such as makeup, fast fashion or the latest electronic gadget.

Most of these consumers were Gen Zers, who made up 77 per cent of users taking up deferred payments.

I’ve only used this payment scheme on a handful of occasions where I wanted to unlock a discount or cashback offer. These were mostly for purchases under S$300 and I immediately paid back each sum in full by the second repayment date.

Each time, I could feel myself being implicitly coaxed to get more comfortable with a risky idea: That of spending more than I could reasonably afford.

Sometimes this coaxing is a little more on-the-nose. On my first visit to Atome’s official website, one of its more prominent slogans caught my eye: “Some things in life shouldn’t have to wait.”

Unfortunately, most personal finance experts would probably disagree with that statement.

Atome was among a few buy-now-pay-later providers to earn the official Trustmark accreditation last year from the Singapore Fintech Association and the BNPL Working Group. This signalled that they were committed to responsible lending and consumer protection.