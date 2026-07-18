As a mum of five in Singapore, my car doesn't buy me status. It buys me time

From 1.30pm to 6pm every day, I spend about 4.5 hours driving my five children to school, childcare, sporting activities and enrichment classes.

It sounds excessive but here is what I've calculated: without a car, those same trips by public transport would take close to 10 hours a day.

For my family, owning a car isn't about status or wealth. It is how we make family life, work and school fit into 24 hours.

Without a car, getting the kids to school would take me anywhere between 45 minutes and one hour each way by public transport.

Since my oldest can travel home independently and my two preschoolers attend the same school, I'd still need to make three separate trips a day.