Is it worth taking my children to festive gatherings when they might misbehave?

Festive seasons have always been occasions I truly look forward to attending.

Christmas and Chinese New Year, in particular, usually meant endless gatherings with friends and family that stretched late into the night, with unrestrained conversations and genuine laughter. No one would be concerned about work or school the following day, and enjoyment was the only thing on the agenda.

Now that I've become a parent, such festive seasons give me mixed feelings instead.

Celebrating these occasions with kids in tow has made it impossible to be completely unadulterated in my enjoyment of the gatherings.

It is stressful for me, even after 12 years of parenting. As much as I want to enjoy the company of my friends and family, I'm also constantly worried about how my kids would behave and react – worse, if they accidentally made someone upset.

Back when I was a new mum, I cherished the idea of creating joyful memories with my firstborn, especially during the festive seasons like Christmas, New Year and Chinese New Year.

I truly wanted him – and later on, my younger ones, too – to experience the magic of Christmas, savour every moment and grasp the true meaning behind these celebrations.

As they grew older, and I had more children, I also felt the need to teach them how to behave properly at social gatherings.

These days, though, my older kids are definitely not that little anymore. It's far from cute when they interrupt conversations, try to end gatherings early with proclamations of "I'm bored!", hog their favourite food, or fail to acknowledge or greet other guests.

I would often feel compelled to leave early, so that my children wouldn't disrupt the gathering.

WHY GOOD BEHAVIOUR AT GATHERINGS MATTERS

In recent years, it has become increasingly clear that social skills among young people are under strain. Across many countries, more young people are struggling with social anxiety and finding it harder to navigate everyday interactions.