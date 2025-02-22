Miles or cashback? My take on the perpetual credit card debate

When it comes to personal finance, one of Singaporeans’ favourite conversation topics is the eternal debate between miles and cashback.

Throughout my twenties, I relied mostly on cashback credit cards. As a single adult spending less than S$800 each month, even if I had managed to redeem four miles for each dollar spent, after an entire year I would only have enough for a one-way business class flight to Philippines – flight time of three hours.

Back then, it just made the most sense for me to choose credit cards that would put cash back in my pocket. However, that changed after I became a parent and started shouldering bigger household expenses.

HOW CREDIT CARD REWARDS GENERALLY WORK

Rewards aside, there are generally two kinds of credit cards: Cards for general spending, and cards for specialised spending.

General spending cards are easier to manage, as you don’t have to think about using the right card for the right merchant or hitting a minimum spend requirement each month. However, the trade-off for this convenience is a much lower reward rate, such as 1-2 per cent cashback or one to two miles per dollar.

In contrast, specialised spending cards give far more generous rewards each time you spend. You could be earning as much as 10 per cent cashback or four to 10 miles per dollar each time you spend.

With specialised cards, you need to ensure you’re using the right card for the right merchant(s) – but the good thing is these cards usually do not require a minimum spend. You can spread out your expenses across different cards.