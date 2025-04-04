I was insecure about my curly hair all my life. Now in my 30s, I'm finally embracing it

Back in primary school, despite being a naturally shy and timid child, I stood out amongst my peers for one particular reason – my unruly, frizzy and very curly hair.

For most of my life, it was a huge insecurity of mine. All the other girls at school seemed to have sleek, straight hair that fell effortlessly in place, while mine had a mind of its own.

To tame it, my mother braided my hair every morning before school, but even then, it always found a way to spring back to its wild curls by the end of the day.

For nearly two decades, I got my hair rebonded – a chemical treatment that permanently straightens hair by breaking down its natural bonds and reshaping them into a sleek, smooth style. Every few months, I would have to spend an entire day at the salon just to straighten out my roots.

It ate up so much of my precious little free time. Sitting still in a chair all day isn't exactly my idea of a good time, either. There's only so many books you can read in a stretch before your eyes get tired.

When I turned 30 in 2022, I finally gave up trying to fight nature and embraced my natural curls.

It started me on a journey of self-acceptance, one where I had to learn to stop running away from my own insecurities and start overcoming them.