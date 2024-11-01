I’m a doctor, but I'd never done a full health screening – until a friend’s death at age 37
Medical doctor Alvona Loh Zi Hui has always struggled to find the time and willpower to check on her own health – but a friend's death in August finally pushed her into action.
When I was a teenager in the late 2000s, I had a senior who was the life of the party.
Always upbeat and eloquent, Dean (not his real name) often emceed major events such as performing arts showcases and prize presentation ceremonies.
Even after we left school, we kept in touch via common interests. For instance, we were in a Mandarin writing interest group together. His clear voice, animated expressions and larger-than-life presence always left a lasting impression on me.
He died this August, at the age of 37.
It wasn’t totally unexpected. He’d been fighting a difficult battle with a rare cancer, followed by a failed bone marrow transplant, and then a recurrence of the same cancer.
Yet, it’s surreal that this friend who’d always inspired me with his spritely vigour passed away at such a young age.
ASYMPTOMATIC BUT DYING
About a year ago, Dean got in touch with me upon hearing that I was hospitalised for a short stay for a minor skin infection.
We started chatting about health matters. It was then that he divulged to me that he was dying.
Thankfully, through a routine health screening, he’d discovered his condition before symptoms had set in.
He could seek treatment quickly, and even get a bone marrow transplant from overseas. He was able to fight for precious time to spend creating fond memories with his spouse and loved ones.
Dean was surprised, however, by my confession that despite having worked in healthcare for several years, I’d never done a comprehensive health screening myself.
It wasn’t that I didn’t see the importance of it – it just wasn’t on my list of immediate priorities. It was always something to think about “later”.
Dean shared with me that he himself had been feeling completely well prior to that fateful health screening that turned up worrisome findings.
"Just do it! You will thank yourself for it later,” he said. “It is also a gift to know you have a clean bill of health.”
The irony of the situation was not lost on me: A terminally ill person preaching to a general practitioner on the importance of health screenings.
But it landed. The urgency in his voice and the genuine concern he expressed for my health reminded me that I’m not just a provider of healthcare – I’m also a person in need of healthcare.
INERTIA AND FEAR
After speaking to Dean, I started making plans for my own health screening – but I hadn’t expected this many obstacles to surface.
Time had to be set aside for getting blood drawn, taking of biometrics such as height and weight, as well as collection of specimens including urine samples.
I work at a health screening centre which, some may say, is half the battle won. However, I still needed to plan my time well, get the necessary approval from my superiors, and ensure that my work would still be completed efficiently.
I found myself stalled by inertia – and, perhaps a little surprisingly, grappling with fear of the unknown.
Prior to this, I had only ever done screenings that were compulsory for me to complete as a healthcare provider, such as hepatitis and HIV screenings.
I had never done comprehensive blood tests. I had no idea what my liver or kidney function was like.
Being a perfectionist by nature, I got the idea in my head that before a full health screening, I should “optimise” my health over at least three months through diet and exercise.
I kept all my focus on healthful things I thought would lead to good results in my eventual screening. In a way, I was treating it like “studying” as much as I could before sitting for the “final exam”.
Three months turned into six months, then nine. My perfectionistic tendencies always told me I was still not quite yet in tip-top condition to go for the health screening.
There was always a “reason” my health might not be in an optimal state:
“I’ve just returned from a week of travel where I ate too much sugary foods.”
“I’ve been swamped with work, I haven’t exercised as much as I usually do."
But in August, the news of Dean’s demise put an end to my endless procrastination. I was struck by memories of my last conversation with him, where he’d reminded me that when it comes to health, some things are just not within our control, no matter our lifestyle choices.
A SENSE OF ACCOMPLISHMENT
This September, one year after the conversation with Dean, I finally went for a full health screening. I’ll be honest: I was a little anxious while waiting for my results. But my worries quickly dissipated after receiving my report.
While there were no major health concerns highlighted, I was more in touch with my body and aware of what to work on, such as making an effort to consume more foods rich in vitamin D.
While I was at it, I also set aside a date for my health screening next year, making it less likely that busyness and inertia would deter me again.
For my late friend, a health screening was a gift of earlier detection and a bit more time with his loved ones.
For me, it gave an immense sense of gratitude and relief. It was also a sound reminder that good health takes work to maintain – but such work first requires that we give ourselves access to the relevant information.
Alvona Loh Zi Hui is a medical doctor who works in Singapore.
If you have an experience to share or know someone who wishes to contribute to this series, write to voices [at] mediacorp.com.sg with your full name, address and phone number.