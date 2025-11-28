What one student's comment taught me about the real value of my work as an educator – and it's not about grades

On Jan 21, 2025, student feedback from my July 2024 graduating cohort arrived by email.

I opened it routinely and scanned its contents with a perfunctory eye. Halfway down, one anonymous line stopped me:

"I have a request please. Do retain Mr Ben Chester. His dedication and effort are second to none, especially in his comments and the energy and time he spent for us to achieve our best."

I read it twice more.

A student had gone out of their way to appreciate me. Not because of prestigious journals and news outlets I'd been published in, or innovative research I'd done in my field.

Instead, what counted most for them was the energy and time I spent. The comments I wrote on their work.

"Our best", they'd said. Not just "my best".

WHAT GETS COUNTED

In December 2018, I left full-time legal practice for full-time academia at Singapore University of Social Sciences' (SUSS) School of Law.

Over the years, I have taught business and contract law to hundreds of adult learners – some fresh junior college and polytechnic grads, but largely working professionals, parents and career changers pursuing law as a second calling.

Instead of drafting and reviewing various legal agreements for corporate and institutional clients, I now spent my days preparing lesson plans and marking bi-weekly assignments with detailed feedback to be returned to students within days.

In October 2024, I received the MOE-Start scholarship for doctoral studies, a welcome boost to the PhD I'm now pursuing in company law and sustainability.