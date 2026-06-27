I thought I was 'helping' my wife after childbirth. Truth is, I was missing out on being a father

When our second child was born in 2025, we were no longer first-time parents figuring things out from scratch.

We still found ourselves stretched thin, but I was stepping in more naturally instead of waiting to be asked or leaving my wife to manage on her own when she felt overwhelmed.

Rather than ticking off tasks, I treasured the time spent playing with my children and putting them to bed.

Those moments taught me that parenting is not simply about meeting needs.

Each moment I shared with my children was a privilege to love, care and bond with them.

THE EXPECTATIONS OF DADS TODAY

I have heard people saying too often that mothers need help and that men are good fathers for "helping" their wives.

There is no ill intent behind those comments, but their underlying assumptions need to be addressed.

When a father changes a diaper, soothes his baby or does the night feed, he is seen as doing something unexpected and, therefore, commendable.

Yet, when a mother does the same thing, she does not receive words of appreciation because it is expected.

This mindset persists in society and workplaces today, where fathers are still often viewed as secondary caregivers.

However, fatherhood should not be framed as "helping", because then, it implies doing something optional out of goodwill that is not your responsibility.