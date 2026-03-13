How a bicycle bell reminds me of the many lessons my father taught me

Some of my favourite childhood memories of my father begin not with words, but with sound.

Late each night, when everyone in our street had gone to sleep and all was dark, we would hear it: the faint but distinct "tring tring" of a bicycle bell.

To me, that bell always meant one thing: Appa was back.

After a busy day spent teaching at school, he usually cycled from house to house conducting tuition classes, because a teacher’s salary alone was not enough to raise a family in a city like Chennai, India.

He would park the bicycle, take a quick shower and eat whatever food had been kept for him. And then he would sit down again – not to rest, but to read.

Sometimes he wrote; sometimes he prepared for classes.

Watching him each night, a pile of books stacked before or next to him, I did not think of happiness or fulfilment – but now, in my 60s, memories of those nights still bring me a sense of peace and comfort.

THE MAKING OF A MAN

My father was born in 1928 – in a village in Tamil Nadu, India about 200km from the capital city, Chennai – into a large family with very little means.

As a schoolboy, he delivered newspapers door to door every morning before heading to class. After finishing school, he left home to study languages in another town about 150km away at an institute run by a charity.

To support himself, he taught students literature in his mother tongue, Tamil, and saved what little he could and gave the money to his mother in his home village whenever he returned on holidays.

When he was 21 years old, he moved from his village Tiruvannamalai to Chennai. The move from village to city was a daunting one in those days, made without safety nets.

But Appa made it work with quiet determination. Not for luxury, but for forward movement. For education. For a life of dignity.

He became a language teacher, and teaching became both his profession and his passion.

In his early years, he worked at a school that was little more than a hut, without a proper roof.

In addition to his regular teaching duties, he organised events and competitions to raise money so the school could one day have a proper building.

He believed that children deserved an uninterrupted space to learn without distractions or dangers, protected from rain and scorching heat.