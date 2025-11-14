Why I turned my lifelong fear of embarrassment into a public art display

Years ago, I was a polytechnic student sitting alone catching up on work, when two gorgeous men approached me to ask for directions.

While trying to play it cool, my finger got caught behind my spectacles mid-gesture. My glasses flew right off my face, and skidded underneath the table next to me.

The conversation halted instantly and I froze, my face burning with embarrassment.

The men were nice enough to just say thank you and leave. But even now, whenever I think back to this moment, my skin tingles uncomfortably and I'm overcome with the urge to curl up into a ball and shrink away. I cringe – badly.

I've always had a chronic fear of cringe. I can't help but feel awkward or fearful in situations where I have to show vulnerability, to the point where it paralyses me.

Ever since I was little, I've loved to draw. But one part of drawing I didn't love was when friends, family and even strangers would look over my shoulder at my sketchbook.

Some would be quick to praise me: "Wow, so nice!" Some were quick to criticise instead: "Why are their fingers so pointy?"

While they might not have meant to make me uncomfortable, hearing people's unsolicited comments on my work always made me feel insecure.

The uninvited eyeballs and judgment didn't feel flattering – they put extra pressure on me to perform. I felt like I had to be perfect at drawing so that it would stop people from commenting, even if the comments were positive.

But I kept drawing. Eventually, I even made a career out of it.

I was often curious about other types of art, especially writing, but my fear of cringe always held me back from exploring different types of creative expression. I was too afraid of making mistakes that naturally come with not being able to do something perfectly on the first try.

So for many years, I stuck with what I was comfortable with: drawing.