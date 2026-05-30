In the age of 'finfluencers' and AI, do financial advisers still matter?

Most of us like to believe we can manage our own money.

After all, we now live in an era where financial information is everywhere. You can read investment blogs online, learn about bonds and equities on YouTube, compare insurance plans online and even use robo-advisers to build a diversified portfolio in minutes.

Some people are also turning to AI for financial advice.

So it is a fair question: Do people still need financial advisers?

The answer is not a simple yes or no. More importantly, many people do not actually understand what "financial advice" means in the first place.

In Singapore, the national financial education programme MoneySense defines financial advice as being given when someone assesses your financial situation and recommends investment or insurance products.