I thought I knew what burnout was – until I experienced it myself. Here's what we're all getting wrong

By my seventh bout of sore throat and runny nose this year, it was starting to feel like a dark rain cloud of germs was permanently hung over my head.

I searched for a neat, physical answer to my frequent ailments, but all I got was a clean bill of health from a comprehensive health checkup.

On paper, I was perfectly healthy. I was even exercising more regularly than I ever have in my adult life.

My life went on as always. I met my deadlines, went for meetings, fulfilled my commitments to my loved ones. Yet, all the while, a heaviness weighed me down.

The nights of poor sleep, lack of downtime and a recent personal tragedy I hadn't really processed were quietly chewing me out and it wasn't really working for me to keep insisting that I was fine, or just tired, or stressed.

The irony is that I'm fairly open about mental health support. I've even written a column about normalising crying in public.

The word "burnout" gets tossed around easily among my peers, but I realised that I wasn't entirely sure what it meant – or even how to recognise it if it was indeed happening to me.

A quick Google search surfaced a few helpful albeit depressing infographics for self-identifying burnout. Most of them highlighted the same symptoms: exhaustion, dreading work, trouble sleeping, no time for non-work related things, irritability, frequent illness.

It felt uncomfortably accurate, like that old Facebook option when reporting a photo: I'm in this picture, and I don't like it.

SO MUCH ON OUR PLATES

As much as I have gripes with the term "strawberry generation", a part of me often wonders if I am proving the stereotype right.

The "strawberry generation" label, generally applied to those born from the mid-1980s to 1990s, likens these cohorts to the delicate fruit's outer layer, easily bruised and fragile.

Are younger workers really all that much "softer", unable to cope with hardships and stress, or seen as lazy?

Perhaps my natural instinct is to protest this notion because, as a struggling Gen Z worker in my 20s and holding on to my second job, I have skin in the game.

Yet, among young workers, burnout is fast becoming not the exception but the norm.