As a boss and employer, here's why I don't believe Gen Z workers are lazy
Is every generation really lazier than the last? Perhaps the problem isn't the workers, but how employers are choosing to hire and motivate them, writes business owner Kelvin Kao.
"Each generation imagines itself to be more intelligent than the one that went before it, and wiser than the one that comes after it."
More than 80 years after English novelist George Orwell wrote this in an essay, his observation still feels remarkably relevant, especially to the conversations we have around Gen Z employees today.
Every few months, another opinion piece declares that Gen Z isn't motivated to work. They're entitled, don't want to put in the hours, and expect too much, too soon.
If it sounds familiar, it's because we've been here before. The same criticism was directed at millennials, and even prior to that, Gen Xers like myself who were once labelled as being part of the "slacker" generation.
But after more than a decade of hiring and managing young employees, I feel like we are approaching this issue with the wrong premise – because it seems rather unlikely that every generation has a motivation issue.
I like to find out in the interview what drives this person. Is it stability? Fast career progression? Creative freedom? Flexibility? Mentorship? Financial reward?
Then I ask the harder question: Can my organisation honestly provide that?
If the answer is no, I shouldn't pretend otherwise. When employees join with expectations the role was never meant to meet, no amount of motivational talks, wellness initiatives or team-building activities can bridge that gap.
MOTIVATION STARTS WITH JOB ALIGNMENT
To me, creating motivation begins during the hiring process, from the very first job interview.
It might sound odd because we often think job interviews are just an exercise in persuasion by both the employer and prospective employees, where everyone puts on their best selves.
But interviews shouldn't just be about selling the company to prospective employees, and vice versa. They should be about discovering whether there's genuine alignment in purpose.
Honesty is an underrated hiring strategy. Yes, sell the opportunity. But don't hide the difficult parts.
Talk about demanding clients. Explain that some seasons require longer hours than others. Be upfront about the frustrations that come with the job, including a boss who can be fussy with the work.
It feels counterintuitive to reveal a role's shortcomings during an interview. But I'd much rather someone reject an offer because they know what they’re signing up for than accept one based on an idealised version of the job.
COMPLIANCE VERSUS COMMITMENT
Hiring someone who is aligned with your company is one thing – ensuring they're motivated by the work is another.
But one thing I notice companies often get wrong is that they don't actually know what a motivated employee looks like. Many confuse visibility with engagement, when good work should be measured by outcomes, not optics.
They also mistake compliance for motivation, thinking that employees who rarely question their managers are the most engaged.
Part of the problem is how some organisations think authority works. Some managers believe respect comes automatically with a title.
It doesn't. Respect has to be earned.
The leaders I've admired most weren't those who climbed the ladder by impressing the people above them but those who've done the actual job, understood its challenges, and had the patience to coach others through them.
When things become difficult, these leaders step in, solve problems and show the team the way forward.
People can tell the difference between someone who has earned their authority through competence and someone whose title carries more weight than their capability. Competence builds credibility, and a credible leader naturally instils confidence.
Perhaps the biggest misconception is expecting motivation to be constant.
There are seasons when someone is ambitious, energetic and eager to take on every opportunity. There are also seasons when they're tired, distracted, or simply trying to get through a difficult period in life.
That's not unique to Gen Z. The 53-year-old parent juggling ageing parents and teenage kids is just as likely to experience this as the 23-year-old graduate finding their feet in the workforce.
It's life, and life has its ebb and flow.
THE VALUE OF MOTIVATION
Perceptions of workplace loyalty have shifted these days, with a discernible undercurrent of cynicism given the layoffs we've seen at multinational corporations and small- and medium-sized enterprises alike.
I understand this firsthand, having laid off one of my most loyal staff members a year ago due to a client budget cut.
It was one of the hardest decisions I've had to make. So I don't begrudge people for approaching a job opportunity with a cost-benefit mindset.
If loyalty no longer guarantees security, it's only natural that employees ask what they're getting in return for their time, energy and commitment.
Rather than criticising that mindset, employers should ask themselves a different question: Are we giving people enough reasons to stay motivated?
Competitive pay matters. Clear opportunities for growth matter. Medical benefits matter. Good managers matter. A healthy work environment matters.
If loyalty no longer guarantees security, it's only natural that employees ask what they're getting in return for their time, energy and commitment.
Even perks matter more than we sometimes admit. No, free coffee won't fix a toxic workplace, and a foosball table in the pantry won't repair poor leadership. But when the fundamentals are in place, these gestures reinforce the kind of culture people want to be a part of.
They signal generosity. They contribute to an environment that people enjoy being part of.
Even the oft-maligned "team-bonding" sessions have their place by allowing employees to build relationships and have conversations that do not always revolve around deadlines and meetings.
Most importantly, remember that employees aren't simply headcount on an organisational chart.
They're people.
Celebrate birthdays. Recognise work anniversaries. Congratulate someone who just bought their first home. Notice when someone has had a particularly difficult week. Acknowledge achievements inside and outside the office.
These little things add up in creating an environment employees want to be part of.
ARE GEN Zs LAZY? NOT REALLY
Motivating younger employees isn’t about finding the next workplace trend or copying the latest Silicon Valley perk.
It's about hiring honestly, leading credibly and treating people with dignity.
While Orwell's words about how generations often think they are better than others are commonly quoted, people often overlook the full context.
In citing Orwell earlier on, the full quote actually goes on to say: "This is an illusion, and one should recognise it as such."
In other words, the belief that each generation is fundamentally different is, as he describes it, an illusion. Perhaps we shouldn't be too quick to dismiss each other.
People still want meaningful work, fair treatment and leaders they can trust.
So don't be mistaken into thinking that Gen Z and future generations of workers are increasingly lazy.
Rather, managers and employers ought to ask themselves whether they are building workplaces that bring out the best in people, because when people feel supported and valued, motivation will surely follow.
Kelvin Kao is the co-owner of a creative agency.