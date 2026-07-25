As a boss and employer, here's why I don't believe Gen Z workers are lazy

"Each generation imagines itself to be more intelligent than the one that went before it, and wiser than the one that comes after it."

More than 80 years after English novelist George Orwell wrote this in an essay, his observation still feels remarkably relevant, especially to the conversations we have around Gen Z employees today.

Every few months, another opinion piece declares that Gen Z isn't motivated to work. They're entitled, don't want to put in the hours, and expect too much, too soon.

If it sounds familiar, it's because we've been here before. The same criticism was directed at millennials, and even prior to that, Gen Xers like myself who were once labelled as being part of the "slacker" generation.

But after more than a decade of hiring and managing young employees, I feel like we are approaching this issue with the wrong premise – because it seems rather unlikely that every generation has a motivation issue.