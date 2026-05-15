Going back to work after surviving leukaemia was daunting. I wasn't sure if I still belonged

In November 2024, after more than a year of fighting leukaemia, my oncologist gave me the all clear to return to work.

I knew the first thing I should have felt was relief, but instead, another unsettling feeling crept up and took me by surprise: fear.

I had spent months in hospitals and treatment wards, fighting to survive. Now I was stepping back into a world that had, in my absence, come to feel unfamiliar.

Many questions weighed heavily on me: Could I still do the work I once did confidently? Would colleagues see me the same way?

After everything my body had been through, did I still belong there?

THE DIAGNOSIS THAT CHANGED MY LIFE

In October 2023, when I was 47, I was diagnosed with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome that was transforming into acute myeloid leukaemia.

Doctors told me I might have nine months or less to live without a bone marrow transplant.

The news was surreal. One moment I was living an ordinary life – exercising regularly, keeping fit, going about my daily routine – and the next I was confronting the possibility that my life might soon end.

My mind went straight to my family. My wife and I had been planning for early retirement at 55. Could that still proceed as planned?

My sons were 16 and 18 then, both at the point of making major academic decisions. Would I still be around to guide them? Had I shaped enough of their moral compass?

That same evening, I broke the news to my family over dinner. Everyone was incredulous.