How I learnt to appreciate goodbyes – even the painful ones

During a recent trip to Osaka, my husband and I took a one-day guided tour to Northern Kyoto where we stopped by scenic viewpoints such as Amanohashidate, Ine Fishing Village and Funaya. Our guide was a bespectacled, well-dressed Japanese man named Jay. We enjoyed his company very much – he was polite, thoughtful, and unexpectedly funny.

The bus arrived back in Osaka around 7pm. Before dispersing the tour group, Jay left us with this parting statement:

“In Japan, we don’t say ‘sayonara’. We say ‘mata’ because ‘sayonara’ usually means ‘goodbye and I will not see you again’. ‘Mata’, on the other hand, means ‘goodbye, and see you next time again’. So instead of saying ‘sayonara’ to you, I will say ‘mata’ because I will want to see you all again someday.”

His words stuck with me. Days passed, and still they lingered in my mind. Unable to shake the idea, I did some research to understand more.

The full Japanese term is “mata itsuka” which directly translates to “someday, again”. It is used when you’re expressing a wish to either do something again (which was previously unsuccessfully attempted or unfortunately ended), or to meet someone again (even though you do not know if it will come true).

DIFFERENT SHADES OF “GOODBYE”

“Goodbye” is a complicated word, often loaded with big feelings.

We’ve all had our fair share of saying goodbyes, and we say it all the time: A casual “see you tomorrow” to a coworker at the end of the workday; a bittersweet farewell to a lover with whom you hope not to cross paths again; a sombre goodbye to a departed loved one, where you fervently wish for one final moment together.