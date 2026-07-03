I always thought getting ahead was the point. My grandmother showed me I was wrong

As a child, I had trailed around after her at church events.

Now, I remember things I never cared about before: the way everyone seemed to know her name, how warmly they greeted her, the heartfelt thanks they expressed to her for things I had not understood at the time.

Her influence and impact was never built on visibility, but on presence – on showing up so consistently that people came to rely on it without ever having to ask.

I see it in myself now, most clearly in my work as a tutor.

It has always been important to me to go the extra mile for my students: anticipating where a concept might trip them up before they even reach it, preparing extra material for the ones who are ready to go further, staying a little longer with no overtime pay when something has not clicked.

I don't do these because they're required or because anyone is keeping score. I do them because I can't ignore it when someone needs something more than what I had planned to give.

That, I think, is what my grandmother gave me – not a philosophy for success or a set of rules for climbing societal ladders, but a way of moving through the world and making it just a little better for those we share it with.

WORK THAT "EARNS" US NOTHING

Lately, this tension has started to feel urgent to me again. The never-ending pressure to get ahead can make it easy to forget that getting ahead is not, by itself, the point.

In a culture that values visibility, the kind of invisible work my grandmother spent more than 30 years doing – teaching, caregiving, volunteering – often feels like it is becoming less valuable.

We "earn" nothing from it – no salary, status or public affirmation. And yet without it, communities do not hold.