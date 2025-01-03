I started growing basil at home because my kids love pesto. I didn’t expect it to become my new career

It all started with basil.

A few years ago, my young daughters went through a phase where all they wanted to eat was “green pasta”. This simple dish – pasta tossed with pesto – became the only thing they would eat for lunch or dinner.

At first, I was buying basil from the supermarket, but it often wasn’t fresh or fragrant, having travelled miles to get to Singapore’s shelves. Still, I was thrilled to see my girls eating something green.

However, supply was inconsistent, and trips to the store to grab plastic, clamshell packets of basil soon became a chore. In one week, I bought four plastic packets and it drove me mad.

“There has to be a better way,” I thought. With that, I decided to start growing basil myself.

I’d always liked the idea of growing my own food, but I’d never actually tried it before. I was a banker, not a gardener!

Little did I know that a simple solution to a small inconvenience would turn into a meaningful way to connect with my kids and foster a deeper passion for food in my family.

GROWING TOGETHER

The first time we ate our own home-grown basil, the girls were so excited. They couldn’t stop beaming with pride.

They insisted on sitting in the kitchen to watch me prepare the food – a refreshing break away from screens and devices that I didn’t have to enforce.