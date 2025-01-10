Growing up, I felt stifled by my parents’ many rules. Now, I’m learning to find compassion for them

When I started therapy in 2020, the first thing I learnt is that we’re all wired for survival.

In my home, as is often the case in many Asian households, survival meant falling in line with the rules: Get good grades (Mum), never question authority (Dad), keep your mouth shut when being scolded (both).

My parents’ rules weren’t inherently wrong.

Most were founded on good intentions. For instance, I wasn’t allowed to wear anything remotely revealing to prevent me from receiving unwanted male attention – even if it was a normal top that rode slightly lower due to my bustier frame, or shorts that hit mid-thigh instead of the “acceptable” knee length. I was forbidden from doing anything that could distract me from my studies – like dating – because education was a hard-earned luxury for two Filipino immigrants who’d grown up in poverty.

Still, their rules were overwhelmingly rigid, leaving little room for curiosity, wonder, or figuring things out on my own terms.

Much to my parents’ frustration, I was never good at obeying or accepting without question. I was always asking why – and it always made Dad immediately upset or angry.

Eventually, we had a big argument where he snapped: “Stop arguing. Just listen. You’re wrong. I’m your dad, and I’m always right.”