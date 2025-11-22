Can we really afford to 'treat ourselves' this December without blowing our budget?

Every year, I brace myself for my end-of-year credit card bills. It's not that I spend wildly – I'm usually prudent – but the combination of holiday travel and year-end expenses always tends to add up.

A few years ago, I booked a family trip to Taiwan for six of us. The total? A whopping S$10,000 (US$7,650).

Paying that off in January was painful, to say the least.

And I know I'm not alone. Data from Visa, the digital payment firm, shows Singapore residents' spending during the December 2024 travel period hit record highs – retail spend rose 14 per cent year on year, while dining spend climbed by up to 30 per cent.

It won't be surprising if the same happens this year-end, and it's easy to see why. The year is winding down, work deadlines are piling up, travel plans are taking shape, and we're juggling social gatherings, office parties and family obligations on top of managing the kids during the school holidays.

Add to that the festive lights, year-end bonuses, mall speakers looping Christmas playlists, and sales banners everywhere – and the mood shifts quickly from "self-control" to "I deserve this".

Psychologists show that when our mental resources are taxed, we have less bandwidth for discipline – and researchers like Benoit Monin have found that after doing something "good", people may feel licensed to indulge, making self-control more fragile.

That's why the end of the year is often one of the most financially dangerous periods – after 11.11 sales, December is the perfect month to overspend.

Saying yes to a pricier-than-usual treat can feel harmless in the moment. But when that impulse is repeatedly indulged over weeks of festive gatherings and promotions, it can quietly undo months of financial progress.

So how do we enjoy the holidays without waking up in January with a headache – not from champagne, but from our bank balance?