How to survive the great war of office politics

Getting co-opted into a war you didn’t sign up for is like being handed a grenade during a peaceful lunch break. All of a sudden, you’re facing the risk of an explosion, you’re forced to pick through a mess you had no hand in creating, and the worst part is, you’re gonna miss out on lunch.

Early in my career, one such proverbial grenade landed right in my lap.

I had just joined the company, and as the lowly junior in the department, I somehow landed the unenviable role of reporting to not one, but two supervisors.

As the kids say, big oof.

My supervisors Marianne and Sandy (not their real names) had a long and storied friendship. They graduated from the same course at the same university, and were hired into the company at the same time. Same job title, same everything.

During peacetime, we were a happy little trio who occasionally grabbed lunch together, basking in the illusion of collegial harmony.

But one fateful morning, the workplace gods decided to throw a curveball: Sandy got promoted.

Marianne did not take the news well – and she decided that the ideal coping strategy for herself would be to simply stop speaking to Sandy. And when I say “stopped”, I mean a complete cessation of communication.

Hellos? Unacknowledged. Meetings? A series of painful, awkward silences that made me wish I could sink into my chair and disappear.

Say nothing of those halcyon lunch breaks.

At this time, I got promoted too, to the prestigious role of… the messenger.

I was the child caught in the middle of a bitter divorce, with neither parent willing to speak directly to the other.

“Can you let Sandy know that the report needs her approval before we send it to Chris?”

“Kelvin, please inform Marianne that I’ve reviewed the report, and there are quite a few numbers missing.”

“Would you kindly pass on to Sandy that she absolutely does not deserve her promotion because we basically do the same amount of work, and I hard-carried her through our final-year project back in school?”

Okay, I made that last one up. But you get the point.

When two colleagues are locked in a silent (or not-so-silent) war, working in the office can feel like FIBUA – Fighting In Built-Up Areas, for those who haven’t undergone National Service.

But not to worry, there are ways to navigate these tricky battlegrounds without getting caught in the crossfire. Here are five tips for surviving the Great War without picking sides – or losing your sanity.