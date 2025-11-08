My kids are obsessed with '6-7'. Should I be worried about internet brain rot?

If the mere mention of the two seemingly innocuous numbers, "6-7", causes involuntary eye-twitching, bubbles of annoyance, and the strong desire to cover your ears, you’re part of the unfortunate band of tween and teen parents who are in the know.

Coupled with the up-and-down hand motion that accompanies the lazy drawl of "six seven", this is peak brain rot content that's permeated the vernacular of children all over the world – Singapore included.

The online dictionary Dictionary.com has even named "6-7" as its word of the year for 2025.

Just before this, you may have heard your children shouting or chanting random-sounding phrases such as "Ballerina Cappuccina", "Tralalero Tralala", "Chimpanzini Bananini", and "Tung Tung Tung Sahur".

If any of these sound familiar to you, I'm sorry. And if not, I'm sorry for introducing brain rot to you.

Teachers stand together in solidarity on forums such as Reddit, asking each other what the latest brain rot is so they can educate and brace themselves for the inevitable onslaught in their classrooms.

And as a mum, I'm obviously not spared either – because here I am, writing this piece.

Am I resigned to losing my once-adorable, innocent children to these annoying phrases and actions that frustratingly don't seem to mean anything in particular and yet manage to hold my children's minds in thrall?

WHAT IS BRAIN ROT, REALLY?

Crowned Oxford’s Word of the Year in 2024, "brain rot" is a phrase that was once used to describe the mental and intellectual deterioration a person experiences due to excessive consumption of too much low-quality content.

The term predates even the internet itself, but is now widely used to refer to the low-quality, low-value content often found on short-form videos on social media platforms.