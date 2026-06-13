Introversion did not stop me from becoming a leader. Here's how I found my voice

"Could be more visible. Hardly notice her in a crowd."

This was one of the comments I received in my 360-degree feedback review last year, in which anyone who works with me can weigh in, from peers to colleagues I manage.

It came within months of my taking up a new leadership role as a director of the food, chemical and biology cluster at the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT). I still don't know who wrote it.

I remember chuckling when I read that. Not because it wasn't true, but because it was.

I've never been the loudest person in the room, nor have I felt the need to be.

I was comfortable in my introverted skin, spending 11 years at SIT contributing quietly behind the scenes, focusing on the work, and listening more than I spoke.

While I took the feedback in good faith, I started questioning whether visibility was simply an extrovert’s advantage – something introverts, like myself, simply lacked or had to work twice as hard for.

A discussion with a mentor helped me see this even more clearly as we reviewed my feedback together. "Your job is to speak up," he told me. "For your cluster, your colleagues and your students."

I have never forgotten those words. He made me realise that visibility was not about self-promotion or making myself the centre of attention, contrary to my long-held belief.

Rather, it has become part of my responsibility to the people I worked with and the students in my cluster.

FINDING MY VOICE AS AN INTROVERT

Speaking up has never come naturally to me.

Outside of work, I am known for speaking little, enjoying long walks in silence, and needing quiet time to recharge after a long day.