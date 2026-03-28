Markets are volatile again. Should I just cash out and wait?

In recent weeks, as geopolitical conflicts between the United States and the Middle East turned markets into a rollercoaster, I've been getting the same question from friends and readers.

"Markets are so volatile now … should I just pull everything out and wait?"

It is an understandable reaction. News headlines have been dominated by war, rising geopolitical tensions and unpredictable policy shifts. As a result, markets have moved wildly from one day to the next.

My own portfolio saw a six-figure loss in one day, before bouncing back into profit two days later.

When uncertainty rises, our instinct is often the same: step aside, move to cash and wait for things to feel safe again.

Our brains are wired to chase what feels good and avoid what feels dangerous.

In nature, that instinct keeps us alive. But in markets, that behaviour pushes us to buy at the top and sell at the bottom.