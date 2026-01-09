A knee injury once took away the body I relied on, even though I looked fit

For three decades, my body was my language.

As a physical theatre director and performer, my work centres on embodied storytelling, where meaning is communicated primarily through balance, control, presence and movement rather than spoken text alone.

As a part-time lecturer in physical education, I guided students through exercises that built strength, stamina and bodily awareness.

That relationship with my body was disrupted two years ago during a Chinese martial arts training session. I was practising jumping kicks when I heard a sharp, unmistakable "pop".

There was no collision, no fall. Yet later, I would learn that I had torn multiple ligaments in my knee.

In an instant, everything changed for me. The body I had trusted for decades felt unfamiliar. Everyday movements seemed alien.

Toilet seats suddenly felt impossibly low, as if I were attempting the hardest squat of my life.

The speed of escalators was intimidating. Even the inclined travellators in shopping malls felt unusually steep – just standing on them hurt my knees.

Walking 200m, which used to be a breeze, became difficult as I had to rely on a crutch in the first few months after my injury.

Within a month, I was due to return to teaching physical education at a polytechnic where I worked part-time, but I realised I could no longer manage the physical demands of the role.

The polytechnic reassigned me to a classroom-based module. Even then, walking 300m between buildings was a challenge.

When I returned to campus, I avoided using a crutch out of pride. Instead, I brought a cabin-sized piece of luggage and used it as support as I moved from place to place.

It was emotionally difficult. I had been coaching students in high-intensity interval training and fitness dance, and suddenly, I needed support just to walk. I used to run marathons. Suddenly, even that 300m walk felt like one.

On the outside, I still looked fit and healthy. But on the inside, I was struggling silently with a body I no longer recognised.