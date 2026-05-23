I thought leaders' silence during hard times protects morale. Now I see it only fuels anxiety

In 2021, I gave an interview to a media outlet where I spoke – perhaps a little too proudly – about how my creative agency had survived the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic without laying off a single employee.

At the time, it genuinely felt like something worth celebrating.

The previous year had been brutal for many businesses. I had friends in other companies who started discussing retrenchments, pay cuts and clients slashing their marketing budgets.

Against that backdrop, surviving intact felt almost improbable, and I thought we had overcome the odds and came out stronger.

Then, within a month, we lost three major accounts – perhaps a dent to any large firm, but a devastating blow to our little outfit.

Just like that, the numbers no longer worked. The very thing I had proudly spoken about preserving was now under threat.