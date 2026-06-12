Sure, buy yourself a latte, but don't tell me you earned it by answering emails

I was raised in a frugal, single-income family. Growing up, treats from my parents were infrequent and usually took the form of modest meals out.

Given our family circumstances, my parents always impressed upon me the importance of savings.

Consequently, as a child, I always felt a greater sense of achievement from emptying a full piggy bank to deposit into my savings account than from opening a newly-bought toy package.

Not that I'd go so far as to say that I had a deprived childhood, just a less indulgent one than many of my peers.

Even when I started earning my own money, I did not quite develop the habit of treating myself.

The first time I ever celebrated a major milestone in my life by treating myself was when I passed probation at my first job, when I was almost 25 years old.

What did I buy? A S$20 (US$15.50) watch with a brown, faux-leather strap at a shop in my office building that I chanced upon during lunchtime.

And now that I'm in my mid-30s, this is one trait that has stayed unchanged over the years. Or at least, I'd like to think so.