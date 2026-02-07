Why trying to love my job didn't help me feel less stuck at work

It was a phrase that launched a thousand memes. On a podcast, Emirati entrepreneur and social media influencer Sara Al Madani said: "Don't love your job, job your love."

She later clarified that she was not urging people to settle for work they disliked and talk themselves into loving it. The point, she said, was to turn one's passions into one's profession.

The initial phrasing was admittedly clumsy, and she was dragged online for the "nonsense" quote.

Still, I could recognise its intent. If work takes up a third of our waking lives, shouldn't we try to do something we care about?

As far as I could tell, the idea seemed to have found resonance among younger workers. According to a Deloitte study, well-being, purpose and meaning now rank among the top workplace priorities for Gen Zs and millennials.

We want work that matters, in environments that support our mental, emotional and physical health. And we want to be paid fairly for it.

The problem, of course, is that the overlap between meaning, well-being and good pay is often smaller than we would like. X may mark the spot, but not everyone gets to stand there, at least not immediately.

What happens to those who cannot afford to do so, or at least, not yet?