I survived a major heart attack at 33. This is what it taught me about work-life balance

I was 33 years old when my life stopped without warning.

On a warm public holiday, a rare respite from work, I decided to go out for a jog. After all, that was the "right" thing to do: work long days, but pepper in the occasional workout.

Midway through, my chest felt like it was being gripped in a vice. In a split second, the simple act of breathing went from being a subconscious action to a desperate struggle.

Before I knew it, I was lying under the sterile glow of hospital lights, listening to monitors and machines beep and wondering if I would see my family again.

The doctor said I'd had a "major heart attack". It was the last thing I had expected to hear at that age, let alone experience.

When I first arrived in Singapore from Costa Rica in 2017, I had only a few hundred dollars to my name and no connections. I joined a business selling and installing office furniture, and it often required me to work after hours to avoid any interruptions to occupants.

As an immigrant with no safety net, I carried a heavy responsibility every day. I used to run on Will Smith's famous quote: "You might have more talent than me, you might be smarter than me, you might be sexier than me … But if we get on the treadmill together, you're getting off first, or I'm gonna die."

I believed that I could outwork my problems – and for many years, I managed to do just that. Those years were tough, but they taught me resilience. But even that could not keep my heart from failing me later on.