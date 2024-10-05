Making small talk with the big boss

Many years ago, as a bright-eyed intern eager to make my mark, I found myself trapped in one of the most dreaded workplace situations: A long elevator ride with a superior.

“Good morning,” my supervisor said as the doors closed.

“Morning!” I responded a little too enthusiastically, immediately regretting the overly chipper, high-pitched tone I tend to have when I’m nervous.

And then … silence.

The elevator hummed quietly. I stared straight ahead. My palms were sweaty, knees weak, arms heavy.

“So,” she said, breaking the silence, “how are you finding things so far?”

My brain went into overdrive. Should I sound casual? Enthusiastic? Cool but competent?

I cleared my throat and opted for a shaky “Yeah, things are great!”

Before I could stop myself, I added: “Really learning a lot about, uh, you know, email … and stuff.”

My supervisor smiled, polite but slightly puzzled. “That’s good. Email’s important, for sure.”

I wished I could’ve dug a hole in the floor of the elevator right there and buried my face, never to resurface until someone kindly emailed me that the coast was clear.

“Email and stuff”? Why did I say that?

Instead, I had to stand there for what felt like an eternity, mutely begging the elevator to go faster.

When the doors finally opened at the 28th floor, I practically leapt out and mumbled something about getting back to an analytics report.

Years on, I still think about that elevator ride from time to time and shudder in shame.

Talking to your bosses can be hard. Throughout most of my career, I struggled in making conversation with my superiors.

What should I say? What can I say?