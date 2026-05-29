I met my wife when I wasn't looking. It taught me to stop filtering everything through 'best matches'

Her name is Anh Hoang. She is Vietnamese, a free-thinker, and she lives over 3,150km away from where I grew up.

I could not have imagined a less likely match – at least, not by the conventional checklists we Singaporeans tend to carry around in our heads.

But now here we are, husband and wife.

For about a year before I met Anh Hoang, I was on a couple of dating apps. I swiped, I matched, I participated in message exchanges that invariably fizzled out.

On the rare occasion a conversation did lead to a date, it never led to a second one. I would leave wondering if I had been on a date at all, or simply an interview where both of us were checking boxes neither of us could name.

I was approaching dating the same way I approached everything else in my life at the time: with a checklist, a set of criteria, and a growing anxiety that the right person was not showing up on cue – as I’d believed they were supposed to.

AN AIRPORT MEETING AND A BUFFET LINE CONVERSATION

In May 2022, at the age of 30, I was on my way to Hanoi, Vietnam, as part of a delegation of international technical officials for the 31st SEA Games.

Having volunteered as a technical official with the Triathlon Association of Singapore since 2017, giving up weekends to officiate at races, being assigned to the SEA Games was a great privilege to me.

When our delegation landed at Noi Bai International Airport, a group of local volunteers was there to receive us.

Among them, Anh Hoang stepped forward to introduce herself as the liaison officer for the international officials. She would help us navigate the city, the schedules, and the inevitable chaos of a multi-sport games.

We did not speak at the airport. There were too many people, there was too much to organise.