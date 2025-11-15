Why I'm keeping an open mind about becoming a middle manager, even as many of my Gen Z peers aren't

When my parents were my age, middle management was something to aspire to. A promotion meant stability, respect and recognition. Loftier titles were markers of achievement, proof that you had "made it".

The corporate ladder was simple and structured: climb a rung, get a raise, take on a team, rinse and repeat.

That made sense in their world, since stability was not a given. Amid recessions, economic upheaval and domestic pressures such as being the primary breadwinner, climbing the ladder was less about choice for older generations and more a matter of survival.

But today, the allure of middle management has faded for millennial and Gen Z workers.

I'm only in my mid-twenties, but already, fewer and fewer of my peers are seeing roles like "assistant vice-president" or "senior manager" as desirable goals.

Some friends are drawn to becoming specialists in their field – design, engineering and so on – focusing on their craft rather than managing people, emotions and office politics.

Others are choosing a more pragmatic detachment, viewing work as a means to fund life outside the office or preserving more of their time and mental space for non-work commitments.

For them, the trade-off feels worthwhile – earning a little less perhaps, but living a little more.

At the same time, I find myself feeling torn in recent years. Should I keep climbing the corporate ladder the way my parents did? Or should I, too, eschew the middle management path?

THE CORPORATE SANDWICH NOBODY ORDERED

The appeal of middle management is fading fast, and it's because being in the middle is tricky.

Squeezed between the expectations of teams and the demands of leadership, the middle manager's job is no longer just about supervision or hitting key performance indicators (KPIs). It's culture building, corporate politicking, mental health support, and fire-fighting for both superiors and subordinates – or just cleaning up the messes neither side wants to touch.