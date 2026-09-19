After 16 years without a social life, I had to rediscover friendship in my 40s

For most of my 20s and 30s, while my friends were getting dressed up for drinks after work, or travelling on a whim to Europe, I was at home in a loose tee smelling of spit-up, with a baby in each arm and my unwashed hair scraped into a messy bun.

I had my first child at 26. In the next eight years, I went on to have four more – and all five needed my constant attention.

I was exhausted all the time. I gained weight, and oversized shirts and baggy jeans felt like the only clothes I could hide in. Next to my friends in their stylish outfits of the day and beautifully manicured nails, I felt hopelessly frumpy.

On the rare occasions I did go out, I spent the evening missing my babies.

They were the life I had always wanted, and yet a part of me wanted more. And I wasn't sure I was allowed to feel that.