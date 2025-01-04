25 resolutions to kill it at work in 2025 – and maybe even have a little fun

The new year brings the promise of fresh starts, lofty goals, and a slew of resolutions that we vow to keep (until mid-January, at least).

While some of us are pledging to hit the gym or learn a new skill, let’s not forget the quirks and chaos of office life that could use a little tweaking, too.

Here are 25 tongue-in-cheek resolutions for 2025 that might just make work more manageable this year – and maybe even a little fun.

WORK THINGS

1. Excel at Excel.

This is the year we stop pretending we know how to use pivot tables and actually figure out what they do. And no, they have nothing to do with moving a couch up a flight of stairs.

2. Get to work on time.

Sure, being “fashionably late” to morning meetings is a vibe, but maybe 2025 is the year we show up on time. Let’s try it for a week, at least.

3. Get off work before the sun sets.

On the same note, leave work on time. Sunlight is great for your circadian rhythm.

4. Decline at least one unnecessary meeting a week.

Let’s start normalising “No, I don’t think I need to be there – I’ll sit this one out.”

5. Use fewer exclamation marks in emails.

“Thanks!!!” communicates great enthusiasm but one “!” does the same job without seeming overly eager.

6. Change that virtual meeting background.

I’m not saying everyone should turn on that cat face filter but if you can take 10 minutes to customise your Genshin Impact character, you can swap out that drab wallpaper you’ve had from the COVID days.