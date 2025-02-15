Smells like team spirit? Office bonding activities can get weird, but I still believe in them

It begins, as always, with a Slack notification on #general.

“Hey, team! We’re planning a fun bonding activity next Friday. Please RSVP for a friendly game of pickleball!”

Cue the internal monologue:

"What in the world is pickleball? Do I have to go? Is this during work hours? If I don’t go, will this affect my career trajectory? Or worse, will my colleagues be watching me miss every shot, jeering silently?"

Workplace bonding activities are a strange social construct. We’re told they’re “fun” and “great for team morale”, yet there’s always that undercurrent of “we are still at work and we still have to be mindful of boundaries”.

In my own company, we appoint our welfare committee at the start of every year and part of what they do is to organise monthly team bonding sessions.

And organising an event where everyone feels included – introverts, extroverts, sporty and unsporty alike – is a logistical minefield.

Practicalities aside, there are other concerns. I’m not saying I was personally targeted in last year’s office paintball, but let’s just say some of those shots felt … deliberate. (It’s fine, though, I can take a hit.)