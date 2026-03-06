I love being a parent but understand why my children may choose not to be

It has been more than two decades but I still remember the feeling when the nurses handed my firstborn to me for the first time.

Many a book, movie or well-meaning friend tells you that you will have these magical maternal feelings the moment you meet your child. But as I looked down at my baby, what went through my head was not: "Oh my, what an incredible feeling!"

It was more like: "Oh boy. What have I done?"

There were many, many more such days over the next few years, which also saw us welcoming a second child.

A sick baby draped across our chests; fighting the half-asleep, half-awake fog; dealing with forgotten books and teachers' notes; multiple trips to the doctor's; hand-wringing and heart-wrenching over grades. Moments that sound unremarkable on paper, but consumed us completely as we were living them.

And yet, here I am, saying – proudly and honestly – that motherhood is the best thing to have happened to me.

I have never known a love so profound, a joy so intense, or a disappointment so deep. It made me a different person.