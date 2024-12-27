As a parent, I couldn’t help but feel guilty whatever I did. But I’m learning to be kind to myself

When I first became a mum, I thought surviving those first couple years of sleepless nights and endless diaper changes would be the toughest part of the journey.

Little did I know that guilt would follow me like a constant companion all throughout my parenting journey, well beyond my child's newborn stage.

GUILT AS A WORKING MOTHER

In 2017, I was at the end of a work trip to Bangkok in Thailand, on my way to the airport for my flight home, when my husband called.

Our 18-month-old son was having seizures and my husband was rushing him to the hospital.

As our baby was admitted to the children’s ward, I was at Suvarnabhumi Airport, reading my husband’s messages over and over again. The flight back was the longest two-and-a-half hours of my life.

Upon landing, I headed straight to the hospital. Despite my exhaustion from the trip, I insisted on staying there with my son that night. I watched him sleep, worry gnawing at me while we waited for a diagnosis.

The next morning, the doctors assured us that it was a one-off incident and that he could be discharged, but he was to be monitored closely for any further symptoms. Only then did I finally feel some semblance of relief.

When I returned home, guilt swept over me.