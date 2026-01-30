One month into my child's Primary 1 year, it's unfolding as a test for me as a parent

SOME GROWING UP TO DO

First-time Primary 1 parents fall loosely into three categories: The Anxious, The Tough and The Unsuspecting.

The Anxious ones join every conceivable chat group and procure all school materials months ahead of time. These are the parents who probably have their child's teachers on speed dial.

The Tough prefer for their children to learn independence immediately. You didn't pack your maths textbook? That is on you, buddy.

The Unsuspecting are typically clueless of what is happening. These parents rarely check updates and announcements, and are most likely to send their children to school on home-based learning (HBL) days. In private chats, they are teased for being "parents of the year".

Up till a few months ago, I mistakenly thought I was one of the Tough ones.

To my horror, it is now becoming clear that I am in between The Anxious and The Unsuspecting.

On the one hand, I want my son to figure things out on his own, advocate for himself in class and carry his own school bag, even on the days when it weighs half what he does.

But in the process of letting go, I am also caught blindsided by the many changes since my own schooling years – and to be honest, that is testing my Type A personality.

I spent too long in December struggling to find the right plastic sleeves for my child's books, only to be told later by other parents that I did not need them for some workbooks.

I debated whether to buy four or five sets of school uniform, only to later regret my decision to get the bare minimum when the rainy season looms and I'm stuck in a snaking queue to buy more uniforms.

I mistakenly assumed that S$2 still goes a long way in the average school canteen.

A lot of this can be avoided if you participate in chat and Facebook groups with other parents – particularly The Anxious ones who send detailed explanations and reminders. This is also the quickest way to learn the special language of primary school education in Singapore – HBL, SLS, PAL and more.

However, groups like these get far too noisy and overstimulating for me. And I'm sure I'm not the only one.