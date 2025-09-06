PSLE isn't just my child's exam – it's a parenting test for me too

Watching my eldest child hunched over a timed practice paper at the dining table, I remembered his very first spelling test in kindergarten.

That was the first of several little milestones that have brought us to this point today: In a few short weeks, he will sit his first national examination, the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE).

Nothing has prepared me for this, and yet, everything has, in a way.

His first day of primary school, the weighted assessments in Primary 3, the near-miss of failing a test for the first time, even as he rushes to complete his preparations for the PSLE – all these memories keep coming to mind.

Years ago, as an idealistic new mum of toddlers, the spectre of the PSLE had already begun to loom large. Friends and extended family with older children had warned us that the PSLE would be all-consuming, given how defining the results would be for our children.

I swore to myself that when the time came, we wouldn't get sucked into the black hole of intense exam prep and stress.

Instead, I envisioned myself celebrating my eldest's PSLE with him as a milestone like any other. Just as we shared joy and happiness over his first steps and his first words, we would do the same about his first national exam, regardless of the outcome.

And so, in the run-up to my eldest son's PSLE, we agreed not to unduly stress each other out but to face it together, as we had always done.

The PSLE is shaping up to be a test for me, too, as a parent. Would it shake up my stubbornly held ideals of success as being more than just a perfect academic score card and achievement medals?

Would I cave under the pressure and fixate on my son's grades in pursuit of a "good school" so that he would be well-placed to take the next step in the system?