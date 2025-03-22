I want to raise my kids to be both successful and kind. Am I fighting a losing battle?

When I first became a parent, I was determined to raise my children to be kind, considerate and empathetic.

“Why can’t I?” I thought. Kindness doesn’t have to come at the cost of success.

Five kids and 12 years later, I still often find myself grappling with this.

Three of my children are in primary school now, with my oldest gearing up for the Primary School Leaving Examination later this year.

They’re starting to experience first-hand the realities of a world in which they’re constantly benchmarked against their peers.

A world in which we can’t help but look left, right, front and back, making endless comparisons to others in order to ascertain our own position and identity.

As their mother, I feel myself right in the thick of it, having to make conscious decisions every day to choose words and actions that reflect the values I hope will eventually become core to their characters.

In the process, I have had to ask if I have been proven wrong in my idealistic aspirations.

WHAT IS SUCCESS?

Everyone creates their own version of success, but while everyone’s definition may differ in their specifics, the typical pathway in Singapore may look like this:

Achieving good grades

Getting into “branded” schools

Being placed in national competitions for sports or other activities

Getting employed in a high-paying or socially prestigious job

This "norm" above seems largely unchanged in practice today, no matter what our government ministers and leaders have been saying in the past few years about embracing alternative pathways to success.

Right now, my children see recognition for their hard work in school and their co-curricular activities as the main marker of their success.

Good grades mean a lot to them at this age. And so does winning football matches to obtain a higher ranking in the league table or being awarded medals for their arts performances.