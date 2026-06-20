Retirement planning isn't just about having more money. It's about getting the basics right

It's not just late starters who are tempted. It can be someone who compares their low-risk portfolio to a friend who made money from AI stocks or crypto, for example, or a retiree who simply feels their CPF Life payouts are not enough.

Ultimately, the need or want for larger returns clouds people's judgment – and this hunger for more sometimes causes them to forget what risks they're taking to try to get them.

This is how scammers exploit people's hope for a shortcut to grow their retirement savings. In 2025 alone, victims in Singapore lost about S$913.1 million, with investment scams accounting for the largest share of losses.

And it is not just outright scams that could jeopardise our retirement.

There are also legal, regulated products that may still be unsuitable if they are sold to the wrong person for the wrong purpose.

For example, a high-cost investment product can still hurt your retirement plan, even if it is not a scam, with hidden withdrawal fees and no guaranteed returns. A market-linked investment product can also still disappoint even if the brochure was produced in full compliance with MAS guidance.

With the clutter of information available, deciding how best to handle your retirement can be a challenge. While turning to a good financial adviser can be valuable, they are no substitute for your own understanding.

OVERLOOKING YOUR CPF

It is also important to know what you already have for retirement – especially your CPF, which should form the bedrock of your financial plans.

Admittedly, Singaporeans have a strange relationship with CPF.

Some neglect it. Some resent it. Some treat it as "not real money", while others compare it unfairly with investments that have completely different risks.