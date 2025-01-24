Getting laid off was a shock. But it showed me that I want more out of my career 

The news came in March 2023 , on a normal day like any other.

A team member who reported up to me reached out to confide that she’d just been let go. My initial reaction was disbelief: “Are you joking?”

When she replied, “No, Cass, I wouldn’t joke about this”, I knew I was next in line. Sure enough, one short video call later, I was jobless.

It was the most significant career setback of my life by far – and I was only 35.

When I first started working in the early 2010s, my approach to building my career was simple: Work hard, get promoted, switch jobs for better pay and perks, and eventually settle into a role that would offer stability until retirement. It sounds idealistic, but it mirrored the tried-and-true formula that had worked for my parents' generation – a steady path that promised security and a solid foundation for the future.

But times change.