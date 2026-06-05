I was raised to say 'I love you' to my parents. Now I understand why others don't

Part of it came from church where, at Sunday school, we were taught to honour our parents in our daily life, which can come in the form of greetings, the way we spoke to them, and how we expressed care and appreciation for them.

Saying "I love you" felt natural in that setting.

For a long time, I assumed this was the norm.

Then as I grew older, going from primary school to secondary school, I started to notice that not everyone seemed to share the same norms.

MUST AFFECTION BE SPOKEN OUT LOUD?

You do not need statistics and surveys to see how affection works in Singapore. You just have to pay attention.

At a coffee shop, a parent tells her adult child not to order too much food, but digs into the extra dish with gusto anyway, savouring the thought that the child wants her to be well-fed.

On the bus, someone receives a text message: "Going to rain. Bring umbrella." No greeting, no emoji, nothing else.

At the void deck of a public housing block, a father waits longer than necessary, then when his child arrives, says he was just there to pass time.

Nothing here sounds like "I love you". But it's there, beneath the curt words and brusque delivery.