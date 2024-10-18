I scored an A1 for O-Level Chinese but struggle to speak a coherent sentence 

Pointing at food items in the hawker centre because I don’t know how to say their names in Chinese. Stuttering when Chinese tourists ask for directions at the MRT station. Mixing in English words while speaking in Mandarin with elders.

Like many young Singaporeans, I am appallingly bad when I have to use Mandarin. I find it difficult to speak in my own mother tongue despite 12 years of language classes. When surrounded by Mandarin speakers, my anxiety levels spike and I whip out my dictionary app.

I often wonder why this is so. After all, I did score an A1 for Chinese (Express level) at my O-Level examinations. Thousands of dollars were spent on tuition classes in order for me to achieve this result.

But then, I’d spent most of those 11 to 12 years completing written examination papers as homework and memorising Chinese phrases to use in essays. I practised my speaking skills just a few weeks before the oral examinations.

With an English-speaking environment at home and less emphasis on speech for my Chinese education compared to the written skills, it’s really no wonder I always sound like I just began picking up the Chinese language rather than an intermediate learner who started at the age of five.

It’s embarrassing when I talk to some fellow second-language learners who began classes three years ago but are already more fluent in Mandarin than I am.

A similar phenomenon is happening in South Korea, where students’ English proficiency is not improving because of the “test-score oriented approach”, the Korea Times reported.

Despite heavy investment in English education, South Korean students study it to excel in exams rather than to communicate better in the language.