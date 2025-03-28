I’ve been living in Switzerland for 8 years. Here’s how I stay in touch with my Singaporean roots
Ms Maureen Yeo has spent several years living abroad, but feels just as connected to her Singaporean roots as she does when she's home.
It has been eight years since I started my life here in Switzerland, but whenever people ask me what it’s like moving to a new country, I still find myself struggling to sum up my thoughts in a neat sentence.
Moving to a new country is a bit like stepping into an alternate reality. Every street, every face, every moment feels foreign yet somehow familiar.
In this liminal space between two worlds, my life clicked into place in surprising ways.
SINGAPORE TO CHINA TO … SWITZERLAND?
Growing up in Singapore meant constantly striving for excellence, where the pressure to succeed academically and professionally often felt like a never-ending race.
At 24, I moved to Beijing where I lived for 14 years, working in real estate in various roles – consultant, manager and eventually, director.
I became a mother at 28. The more I grew into my role as a parent, the more my focus shifted to providing my children with a safe and well-rounded environment; one where they could read, play, enjoy a healthy work-life balance and learn from a community that values independence.
As much as I loved Beijing, the air quality pushed me to reconsider staying there for my children’s health.
So I left my job and the city that had been my home for 14 years and we went in search of greener pastures – which turned out to be the snowy mountains of Andermatt, Switzerland.
It was to be my very first time living outside of Asia and I was both excited and nervous.
Experiencing new cultures and making new friends sounds fun when you’re travelling, but isn’t quite the same thing when you’re an expat.
I had to start over as an adult while balancing the demands of motherhood – neither of which are easy feats.
I found myself learning a new language, stressing over left-hand traffic and long travel times, as well as adjusting to a do-it-yourself culture with no on-demand deliveries or services.
Each day seemed to bring with it a new challenge, a new problem to solve, a new task to complete, a new complication to fret over. It seemed endless, especially in those first few months.
I have a husband who fully supports me, but there was added pressure on our family because he had to spend the first few years of our new life shuttling between Beijing and Switzerland until he could fully settle down with us.
During this tricky transition, my children, aged just five and six, particularly needed me to be a strong pillar.
Sometimes, I just didn’t have the answers they needed, but I always did the best I could, giving them all the comfort and support I could offer.
On top of that, I was expected to excel at work and forge new business connections in a place where I didn’t know anybody.
The most bizarre part? My job involved selling properties and luxurious lifestyles in a ski destination – yet I was the only one in the office who didn’t know how to ski.
BUILDING A HOME AWAY FROM HOME
I’ll confess that at the time, I didn’t really confide in friends or family about my struggles because I didn't want them to worry.
I grew up in a Teochew household that rewards entrepreneurial spirit, so I’ve always been a “grab the bull by the horns” type of person when facing fears and uncertainty.
Instead of complaining and tugging obsessively on the threads of my homesickness, I decided to approach my new life with an open mind.
I focused on my ambitious drive instead of my fears, and embraced my challenges with a “just do it” mentality – and it worked.
Things got better. I made friends with other mums through my kids’ school and I stopped second-guessing my driving skills. Eventually, I even learnt to ski.
Even as I got better at managing life in Switzerland, I was determined not to lose my “Singaporean-ness”.
I am thankful to be able to work with many Singaporean clients, which gives me many opportunities to speak Singlish.
I make it a point to celebrate Chinese New Year and Mid-Autumn Festival each year with loved ones.
Every so often, we also have “Asian Food Nights” with friends – potluck-style, with everyone chipping in with a dish to share.
BALANCING FILIAL PIETY WITH PERSONAL GROWTH
All the same, moving away from family is never easy.
The physical distance often brings a sense of guilt as I strive to balance my desire for personal growth with my desire to care for my parents.
However, I've learnt that showing love and filial piety as a daughter doesn't always require proximity.
Rather, it’s in how we prioritise and maintain those bonds despite the miles.
No matter what is going on with my life and work here in Andermatt, I make it a point to call my parents weekly.
Sometimes it is a busy period and we can’t talk for too long, but whether it is two minutes or two hours, I always end the chat feeling full of love and support.
Whenever I am in Singapore, I dedicate myself to spending as much quality time with my parents as possible. I even avoid dinner meetings for work or with friends so that I can eat with them each night.
I’m truly thankful to have such cool, open-minded parents. I even feel that since I left Singapore, we have grown closer. Absence really does make the heart grow fonder.
A PROUD, TRUE SINGAPOREAN
Living away from home for more than 20 years has made me truly appreciate how fortunate I am to be Singaporean.
I’m grateful for our outstanding healthcare and social systems, and for the strong foundation I have from spending my formative years in an excellent education system.
Yet, I’m also grateful that I stepped out of the familiar to explore the world beyond. Expanding my horizons has deepened my appreciation for the country that shaped me.
It may sound strange, but I feel as much of a proud and true Singaporean when I’m in the snow-capped mountains of Andermatt as when I’m in the concrete jungle of our city centre. (Although, I certainly don’t miss the noise, crowds and endless queues.)
While Andermatt isn’t as busy or vibrant as Singapore, it has become my peaceful retreat – my home away from home.
Surrounded by lush valleys and tranquil lakes, I’m constantly reminded to slow down and savour the moment – something that’s hard to do in fast-paced Singapore.
Embracing the Swiss approach to life – balancing hard work with family time and finding joy and purpose in life’s simple pleasures, particularly in nature and outdoor activities – has reset my mindset.
Despite the initial culture shock, it has taught me to disconnect without guilt, pursue hobbies and interests outside my work, and fully engage with the people and world around me.
It is a daily reminder that life isn’t a race and there is no need to hurry to the finish line.
As an expat, I’m both a guest and a stranger, trying to find my place in an environment that can sometimes still feel miles away from my identity.
Nevertheless, it gives me comfort and strength to remember that wherever I go, home will always welcome me back.
Wherever life takes me next, I’m going to be brave and keep saying "yes".
Maureen Yeo is the regional director of Asia for Andermatt Swiss Alps, a luxury real estate developer in Switzerland. Before Andermatt, she worked in Singapore and China.
