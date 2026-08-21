I went to China in search of my Teochew lineage. What I found was much more

Growing up with two working parents, I spent most days in the care of my paternal grandmother.

Her Teochew-ness became part of the texture of my childhood. It lived in the rituals of her home and in the food on her dinner table: stir-fried bittergourd with eggs, a vat of pork belly and tau kwa stewed in dark soy, a whole steamed fish washed down with a bowl of fishball soup.

It was the language my grandmother used when she called me to eat, nagged me to do my chores, or told me a story. Not once did I think to ask where it had come from.

As I got older, I began to see my grandmother differently. She was no longer just the strict, formidable woman whose thumb I had grown up under – she was a woman who had overcome immense odds to raise five children and, later, her grandchildren.

I began asking questions I never did before: What was my late grandfather like? How did my grandparents meet? What did their youth look like? Where did our family come from?