Why do we take issue with people who film and post their mental breakdowns online?

If I had a full-blown panic attack on a plane during turbulence, would I film my visceral reaction and upload it online for my few hundreds of followers to see? Probably not.

I wouldn't want to recall the trauma every time someone left a comment or reacted to the post, or have my name forever tagged to the incident via good old search engine optimisation.

But that doesn't mean I would automatically assume that people are fabricating their distress for clicks if they chose to share it on social media.

Yet, a Korean woman living in Singapore drew such flak after she uploaded a video on Jan 12 of her panic attack on a plane.

"Mia" goes by the handle @_youmia on TikTok, where she has more than 28,000 followers. She was filming a vlog of her flight when turbulence hit. She screamed, her face contorted in distress, while a passenger beside her was seen reaching across her armrest to calm her down.

The final clip included her panic attack and it has since racked up more than 34 million views.

Many people who commented called it a "performative mental breakdown", suggesting that it was "planned", with some saying that it was not "what a panic attack is like".

One remarked, sarcastically, that she was "so brave for still having this (video) up".