Financial freedom is getting harder to achieve, but it’s not out of reach

You are certainly not alone if you feel like financial freedom seems increasingly out of reach lately.

With the cost of living in Singapore steadily rising, many people are feeling the pinch more than ever. More than 40 per cent of Singaporeans now think that they would never achieve financial freedom, while some 25 per cent have not started planning for retirement.

Waves of layoffs across several sectors, in multinational giants and homegrown firms alike, have also left people anxious about job security. In my own social circles, those with young children or elderly dependents have been among the hardest hit.

Although core inflation rates are starting to come down, ask any person on the street and they’ll likely tell you that everything has gotten more expensive — the Goods and Services Tax, the cost of dining out (whether it’s at a restaurant or a hawker stall), the utility bills, public transport fares and even basic grocery items such as eggs and rice.

Higher government payouts have helped, but the reality is that inflation is here to stay.

How do we cope with balancing our jobs against the growing demands of day-to-day expenses, while also trying to save for our future goals such as retirement or our children's education?

For many of us, it feels like the sense of control we once had over our finances is slowly slipping away.

The good news is, it doesn’t have to be this way.