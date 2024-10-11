I learnt 7 languages to help as many customers as I can in my job

OVERCOMING BARRIERS TO CONNECTION

I began my professional journey as an assistant teacher at a special education school in Malaysia. This fuelled my personal drive to create a more inclusive space for all in whatever I do.

I soon started to wonder: What else could I do to make a broader impact?

In May 2016, I went on a day trip to Sentosa Island off the southern coast of Singapore. I was instantly drawn to the vibrant attractions and diverse mix of visitors, and the hustle and bustle.

I returned home determined to seek out job opportunities there.

In August that same year, I secured a role as a ticketing host with Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC).

Over the past eight years, I’ve worked my way up to a senior position as a lead ticketing host, tackling on-ground matters related to ticket bookings and gaining experience and exposure across various island locations to further develop my problem-solving and communication skills.

During conversations with guests, I help resolve any issues and challenges during their visit. I also actively propose enhancements to customer processes.

When I first started at SDC, the language barrier was a significant one for my team. Our inability to fully understand and address guests’ needs often led to delays, confusion and a less-than-ideal experience for both the guests and our team.

I decided to try my hand at new languages on my own.

MAKING A DIFFERENCE

The first one I picked up was Hindi, since I frequently interacted with tourists from India.

To practise, I watched Hindi movies, which was a fun and engaging way to test myself and grasp the nuances of the language.

One day, a woman from India approached the counter, distressed and in tears. She spoke only Hindi and my teammates’ attempts to help her while speaking to her in English were ineffective.

I approached her and started conversing in Hindi. Understanding that she’d been separated from her tour group, I found out where her next meeting point was and gave her the right directions.

She asked if I could accompany her and, seeing how much more at ease it made her to have someone who understood her, I happily did so.

It was so gratifying to see my efforts to learn a new language paying off in this way. I felt that overcoming this barrier was essential not only for improving the quality of service that I could provide, but also in making a positive difference for others.

I’ve since been able to use my Hindi skills to assist other guests in similar situations. Their gratitude and happiness inspired me to learn other languages.