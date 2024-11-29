How an unpaid, full-time internship taught me what it really means to 'work smart'

During my first university summer break, I willingly took on an unpaid, full-time internship. I knew before applying that I wouldn’t earn a cent.

The gig: Fashion editorial intern for the now-defunct Cosmopolitan Singapore magazine. For eight weeks in 2012, I was Anne Hathaway in The Devil Wears Prada – sans an evil boss and obnoxious colleagues.

One major task involved sourcing, loaning and returning clothes, shoes and accessories for photoshoots. This meant shuttling between about 10 stores daily, ensuring every item stayed pristine through rain or shine – or risk paying S$300 for a scuffed shoe.

I also spent hours scouring celebrity photos online for the magazine’s fashion pages, testing both my pop culture knowledge and patience.

Behind the glamour of the publishing industry, the work was tedious, exhausting and pressurising to a borderline comedic degree.

And I enjoyed it so much I extended my internship by another two weeks, also unpaid, halving my remaining free time before the next semester.